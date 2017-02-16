St. Pete woman shoots intruder Local News St. Pete woman shoots intruder A burglary suspect picked the wrong house to break into Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on the 900 block of 24th Street South.

St. Petersburg police say a woman was home working on her computer at about 6:13 a.m. when she noticed one of her windows begin to open-- from the outside.

She told police that she witnessed a middle-aged man she did not know coming into her home through the window.

She warned the suspect that she had a gun, but he did not retreat.

When he still tried to get in, the woman fired twice.

The intruder, later identified as 48-year-old Timothy Scott Tugman, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive and will be facing burglary charges.

Police say the homeowner did exactly the right thing in the potentially dangerous situation. She was shaken from the incident, but not hurt, thanks to her quick-thinking and preparedness.