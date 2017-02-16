Missing 11-year-old girl found safe

- The missing 11-year-old Brandon girl has been found safe, following an exhaustive two-day search.

Jenna Irmler, who has Asperger's syndrome, disappeared Tuesday night. Her family discovered that she was missing around 5 a.m. yesterday. Deputies issued an alert for her a few hours later.

Hundreds of community members joined in the search efforts, but it was a sighting in another county that led to her discovery.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a citizen saw Jenna at a Pasco County Circle K store and notified law enforcement.

A store employee at the Circle K, located on Paul Buchman Highway in Zephyrhills, told FOX 13 that she saw the girl walk into the store and immediately recognized her. That's when she called authorities.

When deputies finally located Jenna, she was almost 30 miles away from her Brandon home.

Deputies say they don't know how Jenna traveled that distance. They will be conducting interviews to find out if she walked the entire way, or had help.

Investigators believe she ran away from home and intentionally avoided law enforcement.

Sheriff David Gee said that when deputies finally located her, it seemed Jenna "was not ready to be found."

Deputies spent the last day combing through the woods, looking for Jenna from the ground and from the air. Neighbors, friends and even strangers joined the search.

Detectives also checked in with known sexual offenders and predators within a five-mile radius but that did not turn up any leads.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate