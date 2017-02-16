Special needs puppies up for adoption Local News Special needs puppies up for adoption The SPCA Tampa Bay has some very special puppies on their hands that need forever homes.

The puppies and their mother were brought into the shelter, 14 dogs and puppies in all.

The litter was just a few days old when it was brought in. The puppies have a neurological condition called Cerebellar Hypoplasia, which was inherited from their mother. The most noticeable symptoms are involuntary tremors, says Sarah Stout, Medical Manager.

Unfortunately, there is no treatment or cure for the condition.

The puppies are old enough to be adopted now, but they need to go to homes that have no stairs or pools, and the owners should know that the pups may have a hard time walking on their leash.

Anyone who wants to adopt or meet the puppies can head to the SPCA Tampa Bay. The adoption fee for puppies is $200.