Fire flares up around River Ranch, forcing evacuations

- One day after a brush fire forced hundreds of Polk County residents to flee, a portion of the blaze has flared back up, prompting new evacuation orders.

Yesterday, 800 residents of the Indian Lake Estates area were ordered out of their homes as firefighters battled fast-moving flames that were fed by whipping winds. Most were able to return home today as fire crews contained the blaze, but a small section has broken out.

A large plume of smoke is now filling the sky over the nearby River Ranch area. Winds have changed since yesterday so the Indian Lake Estates area is not being threatened, but the River Ranch Property Owners Association has closed the hunting and camping sites through the weekend as county officials urge everyone to clear the area.

Including the latest flare-ups, Polk County Fire Rescue estimates that 3,000 acres have now burned.