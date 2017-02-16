Couple convicted of killing woman with cerebal palsy granted re-sentencing Local News Couple convicted of killing woman with cerebal palsy granted re-sentencing David Sheren was 16-years-old when he walked into a police station and confessed he and his girlfriend had stabbed an 18-year-old with cerebral palsy to death.

He told detectives he and his 15-year old-girlfriend, Georgia Miller had killed Linda Bonck. He even drew a map showing police where to find the body.

Later, he later took back his confession, telling his step dad he had no hand in Bonck's murder.



That was in 1992. Sheren and Miller were convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 25 years later, both are back in court, and one could go free.

Both defendants get a sentencing do-over after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled life sentences without parole - when handed down to juveniles - are unconstitutional.

In court this week, Sheren's attorney said there's a good chance he may walk out of prison and go to Abe Brown Ministries, a faith-based facility that helps inmates released from prison get back on their feet.



Abe Brown Ministries is where Floyd LaFountain now lives. The 39-year-old was recently released from prison after spending 22 years in jail for murder. But because he was sentenced to life without parole at 16, he was granted a re-sentencing and the judge gave him time served.

"Luckily the Supreme Court, thanks to them and the juvenile justice system, made this all happen," LaFountain said when he was released from jail.

While Sheren may be released from prison when he is formally re-sentenced, there were no indications his co-defendant Georgia Miller will have the same fate. Both are scheduled back in court in late April.