Deputies call out alleged online pot dealer in Facebook post Local News Deputies call out alleged online pot dealer in Facebook post The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is trolling an alleged online pot dealer - posting a screen-grab from a south county resale group on Facebook.

- The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is trolling an alleged online pot dealer - posting a screen-grab from a south county resale group on Facebook.

In the post, a man who goes by the name Julian Bradson appears to be offering marijuana for sale. It's unclear if the post has led to any actual sales, or if it's just a prank. Investigators are looking into it, but in the meantime, they hope an online post of their own will bring them tips.

"Roll on down to the S.O. and we'll supply the papers, also known as arrest affidavits" the Sheriff's Office wrote in its post.

"It is bold. I think that's the best word for it," said Kaitlyn Perez, spokesperson for the Sheriff's office. "This one, yeah, we had a little bit of fun with it."

We reached out to Julian Bradson ourselves. He told FOX 13 he's living in California, where marijuana was legalized. He said he appreciates the sheriff's office giving him free advertising. Then he deactivated his account.

"This guy is out, posting the fact that he wants to illegally sell marijuana to our residents. We're going to call him out," Perez said.

An arrest is unlikely, but the sheriff's office hopes this sends a message to other would-be online dealers: Don't do it.