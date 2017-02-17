Police: Man hit woman with tire iron in attempt to steal purse Local News Police: Man hit woman with tire iron in attempt to steal purse A Sarasota man was arrested after he hit a woman with a tire iron and tried steal her purse while she was parked at a gas pump, according to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the Radiant gas station located at 5761 Bee Ridge Road just before 7:00 a.m. Thursday, for reports of an attempted armed robbery.

The victim told deputies that the suspect approached her while she was parked at a gas pump and demanded her purse.

The suspect then struck her with a tire iron before fleeing southbound on Bee Ridge Road.

The suspect was later identified as Gregory Scribner.

Less than 20 minutes later, investigating deputies located Scribner's car in the parking lot of a Walmart on Cattlemen Road.

Deputies say they saw the tire iron on the passenger seat, in plain view. They believe it to be the same tire iron used in the battery.

The incident was captured by surveillance video. The video shows the suspect stalking the woman in the parking lot as she walks toward her car, trying to get close without causing alarm. He waits for the moment she reaches the car's driver's side door to sprint towards the woman and strike.

Deputies charged Scribner with attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Scribner has a history of violent crime. He remains in custody at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.