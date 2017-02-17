Accused flamingo-killer unfit for trial

- The Orlando man accused of killing 'Pinky' the flamingo is unfit for trial.

Joseph Carrao appeared before a judge this morning. Doctors who evaluated him said he is incompetent to stand trial.

Last August, Carrao was accused of grabbing Pinky from a pen at Busch Gardens and slamming the bird to the ground.

Pinky, 19, was a Chilean flamingo who hatched at the park in 1996. Her dancing movements made her one of the park's stars.

Carrao will now get treatment to restore his competency.

