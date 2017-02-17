6 more Korean meat farm dogs up for adoption today Local News 6 more Korean meat farm dogs up for adoption today The Humane Society of Tampa Bay made another exciting announcement about the dogs rescued from a Korean meat farm. Six more of the pups are ready for adoption Friday.

Korean Dog Meat Farm survivors Billy, Banjo, Bambi, Alphie, Jenna and Zoe became available for adoption upon the Humane Society's opening at noon.

Anyone interested in adopting must come to the shelter. All adoptions are considered on a first-come, first-serve basis. The shelter does not allow any holds or online/phone adoptions.

Although the Korean dogs are being adopted out, the Humane Society says the dogs have specific needs and require a level of care that may be too much for some families.

"Our job is to find the right fit for not only the dogs, but also the humans, and adoptions are approved or denied at the discretion of our trained staff," the Humane Society said. "If you are unable to adopt one of these dogs we hope you will consider one of our good ol’ American dogs, cats, or pocket pets who are equally important, special, and longing to go home."

All of the adoptable pets at Humane Society of Tampa Bay are viewable on their website, humanesocietytampa.org.