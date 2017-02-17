Polk fire continues to flare up; residents should 'be alert'

- A brushfire burning in southeastern Polk County has now consumed 5,400 acres as it continues to smolder, county officials say.

The blaze, which is burning in a rural area east of Frostproof, is now 50 percent contained. Smoke and flames continue to be an issue for traffic passing through the area on County Road 630 and State Road 60, but crews are keeping an eye on the roads. Firefighters, meanwhile, are working to extinguish flare-ups.

High winds initially fanned the flames Wednesday, allowing the fire to rapidly spread and force evacuations in the Indian Lake Estates area. County officials say they've found another home destroyed by fire there, bringing the total number to 12.

Thursday, the fire spread closer to the River Ranch hunting and camping grounds, allowing Indian Lakes residents to return home but prompting new evacuations of the campsites. More than 100 campsites have now been destroyed by the fire, but a final total may never be known because there is no official record of sites there, officials say.

Meanwhile, with dry air and low humidity, there is a higher threat that the fire will continue to flare up and spread. County officials are asking resident to stay alert and watch out for emergency vehicles.

Fog mixed with smoke forced troopers to close some roads in the area this morning, a situation that will likely repeat early Saturday.

"Motorists who plan to travel on State Road 60 between County Road 630 and State Road 441 (Yeehaw Junction); or along County Road 630 to Walk in Water Road, should be prepared to travel a different route," a county spokesperson warned.

