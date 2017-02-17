FHP: Hit-and-run suspect's family helping him elude arrest

- A child left to die on the road has made a miraculous recovery since the crash that put him in a coma on New Year’s Eve.

Cameron fuller is 13-year-old. He is back home and starting physical therapy. That's the good news. The bad news: Florida Highway Patrol says they know who hit him and left him to die, but Jorge Soria's family members are helping him get away with it.

“I probably won't be riding a bike again,” Cameron told FOX 13 News, pointing to his bicycle.

The ability to ride a bike isn't the only thing he lost on New Year’s Eve. Cameron was riding his bike with a friend on U.S. 41 just south of County Road 640 around 7:30 p.m. December 31 when he was suddenly hit by a car.

“I was expecting the car to stop,” Cameron recalled. “Like, to hit the breaks or something, but it didn't.”

Cameron was launched from his bike, hitting his head hard on the street. As he began to lose consciousness, he says he watched the car that hit him drive off.

“Why wouldn't you stop and do the right thing? Why did you just leave my son on the side of the road like that?” Cameron’s mom, Natasha Wood asked.

Cameron was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

Now, FHP is on the hunt for the man they say hit him. Troopers say 35-year-old Jorge Soria has been on the run since sending Cameron to the ICU. The SUV that hit Cameron - a green, 2000-2006 Chevy Suburban SUV - may now have damage to the left front headlight.

"Unfortunately, we basically have family members who've stepped in to help him step out," FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins told FOX 13 News.

Sgt. Gaskins says Soria is getting help from his family to stay hidden. FHP is asking for the public to help bring him to justice.

"Mr. Soria, It's time to do the right thing. Step up and be a man and answer for what you did. Take responsibility and let's stop playing the game at this point," Sgt. Gaskins said.

“Why would your own family members help someone who just hit a kid and didn't stop?” Cameron wondered.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa bay is offering a $3,000 reward for any information that leads to Jorge Soria's arrest.