Judge has defendent arrested for being late, again Local News Judge has defendent arrested for being late, again Jennifer Race is accused of killing a man with her car, then driving away and was due in court Friday morning. But as soon as she walked through the doors, she was locked into handcuffs.

- Jennifer Race is accused of killing a man with her car, then driving away and was due in court Friday morning. But as soon as she walked through the doors, she was locked into handcuffs.

Race came to court late and it was the last straw after she fired her attorney and backed out of a plea deal two weeks ago. The judge issued a warrant for her arrest, and then it was carried out when she arrived.

The judge warned her last time to get her act together, so when she didn't show up to court on time Friday morning, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Tom Barber let her know he was not making idle threats.

"It's not the first time she hasn't shown up on time. She's going to jail," Judge Barber said.

Back in October 2015, prosecutors say Race was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed 83-year-old Lawrence Lockhart. Deputies released surveillance video from a nearby Radiant gas station showing Race appearing to hitch a ride away from the scene.

Over a year and a half later, Lockhart's family believed they would finally she justice in this case. Instead, all they've seen so far are delays that continue to prolong their agony.

Race will now sit in jail until her case is resolved.