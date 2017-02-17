Research facility at Johns Hopkins All Children's halfway complete Local News Research facility at Johns Hopkins All Children's halfway complete Friday marked a milestone for the work done to cure a diseases affecting children.

The tallest beam was installed on the soon-to-be Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Research & Education Facility.

At 12 p.m., the tallest beam was fit into place as about 300 people watched and celebrating from the roof of a nearby parking garage.

Doctors say this expansion will give Johns Hopkins unparalleled research opportunities. This beam was signed by doctors and the children they treat, like Natalie Santiago.

"It feels really good and it makes me happy that they are trying to find a better treatment," Santiago said.

Friday’s topping off ceremony also marked the half-way point of construction for the facility.