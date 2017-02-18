Deputies: Two charged in Manatee man's homicide

- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man and is searching for another in connection with a homicide.

Alexander Cherp, 23, was found dead outside his vehicle on Greenbrook Boulevard in Bradenton on February 5.

Deputies said Saturday that they have arrested and charged 19-year-old Jose Hernandez with murder and armed robbery.

Investigators are searching 17-year-old Alan Baily, who is also facing murder and armed robbery charges.

Anyone with information about Baily's whereabouts is asked to contact MCSO.