Motorcyclist killed in Hillsborough County crash

- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday evening.

FHP said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on U.S. 41 at 2nd Avenue in the Lutz area.

According to investigators, 40-year-old Cevdut Bengul attempted to make a left turn onto 2nd Avenue from U.S. 41. Troopers said his vehicle struck an oncoming motorcycle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 41.

The motorcyclist, identified as 25-year-old Jamie Halley, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Halley was wearing a helmet, FHP said.