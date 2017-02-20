24 years after Jennifer Odom homicide, case still unsolved

- Saturday marked the anniversary of a murder that shook Pasco and Hernando counties, and remains unsolved 24 years later. Law enforcement is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Jennifer Odom disappeared on February 19, 1993, when she was just 13-years-old. She stepped off the school bus that afternoon, began walking home, and was never seen again.

Children on the bus that day said they saw a faded blue pickup truck slowly following Jennifer as she walked home.

During the next days, law enforcement equipped with police dogs and hundreds of volunteers scoured 60 square miles of rolling groves, pastures and woods surrounding the tiny Pasco town of Dade City.

On February 25, 1993, her body was found in an abandoned orange grove in southeast Hernando County.

Jennifer's clothing, including the red sweater and Hooter's jacket, have not been found.

The suspect vehicle is a full size, older unknown model pick-up truck, blue in color.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page announcing the anniversary of the still-unsolved murder, and asking anyone with information to contact Det. George Loydgren at (352) 754-6830, or email unsolved@hernandosheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be made by e-mail to: www.HernandoCountyCrimeStoppers.com or by telephone 1-866-990-8477.