Smoke, fog closes roads as brush fire endures

Florida Highway Patrol closed several roads again Monday morning due to low visibility from heavy fog mixed with smoke from the ongoing brush fires.

State Road 70 has been shut down at Placid Lakes near the Highland and DeSoto county line.

In Polk County, County Road 630 was closed between State Road 60 and Walk In Water Road, but the was reopened to traffic at 8:30 a.m.

FHP troopers will be on scene to evaluate the visibility and will re-open the roadway when the fog and smoke dissipates.

Drivers are advised to use caution while navigating through this area and remember to use low beam headlights.

The Florida Forest Service announced Monday morning that the brush fire is now 85-percent contained. Crews are being scaled back as they widen the fire lines and increase use of water along the fire's perimeter.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon and continued to ravage more than 5,500 acres of the Polk County area through the weekend, forcing evacuations. Multiple homes were destroyed, however no injuries were reported.