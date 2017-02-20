Backing the blue -- with barbecue

- Tampa police officers are helping some of their own -- through barbecue.

Mission BBQ teamed up with TPD to offer bagged lunches for officers and city workers at police headquarters Monday. All of the proceeds are going to two officers -- Sgt. Jeff Wilks and Officer Will Caballero -- who are both currently battling cancer.



Organizers say it's their chance to help some of their own.

"As you know, police officers go out and risk their lives every day. Our members go out there and they protect and serve without any questions and they run towards the gunfire. And this is kinda our time to run towards them when they're in need," offered Tampa PBA president Abe Carmack.



While this was closed event, the public can still help these officers. Mission BBQ is selling special heroes cups through March 27. For each cup sold, Mission BBQ will donate $2 to the officers.