DCF investigator wanted for drug trafficking, since fired

- Polk County deputies are searching for a couple accused of trafficking heroin and cocaine and say one of the suspects was a Department of Children and Families investigator.

Deputies are searching for Laymeshia Hicks, 25, and her fiance, Xzaiveous Scott, 31.

Prior to the warrant, Hicks was a Child Protection Investigator with the Department of Children and Families but has since been fired from DCF.

Deputies say officers discovered the cocaine and heroin after investigating a home invasion at their home in Mulberry on Friday, February 17.

Deputies say the suspects' two teenage nephews were home when two armed suspects forced their way inside and ransacked the residence.

The sheriff's office released a surveillance photo of the suspects, one wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, and the other in full camouflage. Both of them had their faces covered.

When detectives arrived, they found trafficking amounts of cocaine and heroin in the master bedroom of the home.

Deputies says Hicks and her fiance live in the home with Hicks' three-year-old child and Scott's 16-year-old nephew.

They are now facing charges of trafficking in heroin over 28 grams, trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, among other charges.

"Laymeshia Hicks should be ashamed of herself-this is the farthest thing I can imagine from 'protecting children.' She needs to turn herself in and take responsibility for her actions," said Sheriff Grady Judd.