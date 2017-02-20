Farm of the future grows in St. Pete Local News Farm of the Future, Grows in St. Pete It is a new kind of farm – that is one of a kind in the South-Eastern portion of the country and it's located near downtown St. Petersburg.

Shannon O’Malley and her husband renovated an old junk yard off of 2nd Avenue South and purchased three shipping containers.

Inside one container is a digital farm, that is able to mass produce anywhere from 3,500 to 4,000 produce plants-- a month.

“It’s huge to bring what is a food revolution to the heart of urban areas,” O’Malley said.

Each plant is grown in a computerized, controlled environment that can be operated from an iPhone or iPad.

“It’s more computers than it is farming,” O’Malley said. “Our background is software engineering.”

Produce like lettuce and kale are grown in vertical towers using no dirt or pesticides.

Around two acres worth of product are produced each month – that are then distributed to bay area restaurants – and resorts.

O’Malley’s goal is to add 11 more shipping containers to their lot. They also host their own farmers market and chef events.

For more information on Brick Street Farms, visit http://www.brickstreetfarms.com .