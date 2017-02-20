Polk County wildfire 85 percent contained Local News Polk County wildfire 85 percent contained Crews are finally getting the upper hand on a 5,500 acre wildfire in the Indian Lake Estates area of Polk County.

- Crews are finally getting the upper hand on a 5,500 acre wildfire in the Indian Lake Estates area of Polk County.

State forestry officials say the fire is 85 percent contained, but they're still watching it closely.

"We've got lines around the fire and we're just trying to make sure they're adequate to hold," said Rickey Britt of the forest service. "We'll be trying to find any hot spots," he said.

Britt says dry pine needles can fall into smoldering hot spots and cause flare ups.

The fire destroyed a dozen residential structures including 10 mobile homes and two houses.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.