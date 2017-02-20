Two arrested for Clearwater murder

- Clearwater Police arrested two people Monday night after they found a 69-year-old woman dead inside a home.

The body of Mary Ring was found Monday morning at a home on Engman Street. Police were called to the home for a welfare check.

Police arrested Lawrence Edward Cannon, 42, and Jennifer Elam, 44.

Police said they were both housemates with Ring. Investigators said Cannon told detectives he shot Ring in the early morning hours after the Super Bowl.

Officers believe Ring had been dead for about two weeks. They say the suspects were trying to figure out how to dispose of the body.

Police said Cannon is charged with murder and Elam is charged with accessory after the fact.