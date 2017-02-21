String of gas station robberies under investigation in Hillsborough Local News String of gas station robberies under investigation in Hillsborough Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of armed robberies that all happened within one hour Tuesday morning.

The first robbery occurred at 3:25 a.m. at the Speedway gas station located at 13179 Highway 301.

The second robbery occurred just 42 minutes later at a 7-Eleven located at 10016 McMullen Road.

Only 18 minutes after the 7-Eleven robbery, another 7-Eleven store was hit. This time at the 16781 Fishhawk Road location.

HCSO currently believes that both of the 7-Eleven robberies were commited by the same suspect. The Speedway suspect was given a different description.

In all three robberies, the armed suspect entered the store, demanded money from a clerk, and fled after receiving the cash.

The suspect in the Speedway robbery was described as a man of unknown race, wearing a green Nike sweatshirt, blue pants, black and white shoes, gloves and an orange bear mask. He was armed with a short barrel shotgun.

According to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, authorities believe that this suspect is also responsible for robberies at the same Speedway location that occurred on January 9, 2017 at 2:51 a.m. and on January 18, 2017 at 2:46 a.m.

The suspect in the two 7-Eleven robberies was described as a black male with short dreads, wearing a white long-sleeved shirt. He was armed with a handgun. He was seen fleeing in a white vehicle, possibly a Nissan.

Anyone with information should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.