Pregnant woman attacked in Largo home

- Police say a pregnant Largo woman was injured after being attacked by someone in her own home this morning.

It was around 6 a.m. when the woman heard noises in her home on 7th Street NW and got up to investigate. An apparent intruder chased her into the kitchen, where he grabbed a knife and began to slash at her face.

The woman's father, who also lives at the house, heard the commotion and tried to intervene, but was unable to fight off the assailant. The intruder continued to attack the pregnant woman before fleeing.

The 42-year-old woman, who is 23 weeks pregnant, was taken to Morton Plant Hospital to be treated for cuts to her face and hands. Police say the unborn baby was not harmed.

The intruder, meanwhile, was described by police only as a black male around 6 feet tall.

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.

