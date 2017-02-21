Deputies: Couple found passed out in car with toddler in back seat

- When deputies arrived at the scene of an apparently broken down car blocking a North Port intersection, they say they instead found two adults passed out inside and a toddler in the back seat.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, it was around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when a call came in about a disabled vehicle blocking the northbound lanes of Tamiami Trail at River Road. When deputies pulled up, they found the car's engine running with Matthew McRee asleep at the wheel and Christina Mattessino in the passenger's seat. McRee allegedly told deputies he didn't know where he was.

Deputies say they found a soda can containing heroin on the floor of the car and marijuana stuck in an air vent, along with needles and drug paraphernalia in Mattessino's purse. McRee, 36, and Mattessino, 30, were both arrested.

McRee remains in jail on several charges, including child neglect and DUI. Deputies say he has previously been arrested for armed burglary, battery, and various drug charges.

Mattessino is being held on charges of child neglect and possession of narcotics equipment.

The 2-year-old child who was in the back seat of the car, meanwhile, has been released into the care of relatives.