Pasco deputies: String of lawncare thefts could be related Local News Pasco deputies: String of lawncare thefts could be related Pat's Lawn Service in Hudson has fallen victim twice to burglars. The owner says, even after installing extra security measures, he was hit again.

"You're violated. Someone coming into your place taking your stuff," said Pat's Lawn Service owner, Pat Taylor.

He lost about $6,000 during the first case in December. After that, he invested more than a thousand dollars in security measures to ensure it wouldn't happen again. but it did last Friday.

"It is heart wrenching. Of course you want to find the guy and beat the crap out of them," he said.

Taylor is far from alone. There have been at least 15 similar cases across west Pasco County since November. The sheriff's office says more than $25,000 in lawn equipment has been reported stolen from local companies.

Deputies also believe they're all related.

"I feel bad for the people that don't have insurance and lost a lot of their equipment. It's hard to replace because of the profit margins we make cutting grass," said Taylor.

Pasco deputies say they're following up leads, but have yet to make any arrests.