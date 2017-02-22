Science fair superstar goes from Oprah to med school Local News Science fair superstar goes from Oprah to med school We first met Jasmine Roberts, Tampa's Science Fair Superstar, when she was 12.

- We first met Jasmine Roberts, Tampa's Science Fair Superstar, when she was 12.

She did an experiment on ice at fast food restaurants that revealed the cubes contained more bacteria than toilet water.

She revealed the results right after Oprah said, "Jasmine tell everybody what you found!"

That's right, she was on Oprah when she was 12. How do you follow that?

Well, we saw her again when she was 16, attending Wharton High School. She had just presented a blockbuster science fair project proving a relationship between Diabetes and Alzheimer's.

"Somewhere along the line I want to be Surgeon General of the United States," she said.

Recently, we reunited with Jasmine and her family in their Science Fair Trophy Room at their New Tampa home. Now 23-years-old, Jasmine says her mom and dad have been key ingredients to her success.

Minnie and Justus Roberts say they pushed "Science Fair Season" for Jasmine and her brother, to help them see value in STEM - as well as service.

"To make sure they understand that we're on this Earth to serve. We are here to serve. We are here to be compassionate," Jasmine's father, Justus said.

To her trophies and awards, Jasmine now adds an undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University. She's headed for medical school.

But she remembers her roots. The science fair superstar came home to appear as keynote speaker at the Hillsborough Regional STEM Fair

"[The] science fair definitely had a huge impact on me picking my major, me deciding on what school I want to go to, and now me deciding to go to med school," Jasmine said.