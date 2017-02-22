Arrest made in string of armed robberies Local News Arrest made in string of armed robberies An arrest has been made in connection with a recent string of armed robberies striking multiple convenience stores in the Tampa Bay area.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies stopped 20-year-old Trevor Gipson early Wednesday morning for a traffic violation. He was cited for speeding, but deputies smelled marijuana and did a search of his car.

Deputies found a gun in the vehicle, but it was not stolen so they returned it to Gipson.

The deputies left the scene, having completed the traffic stop.

Minutes later, at 3:04 a.m., a nearby Circle K was robbed.

HCSO said that based on the robbery alert and information gathered during the traffic stop, deputies realized that Gipson was in fact the suspect in the string of robberies they had been looking for.

Deputies located Gipson again around 3:00 a.m. and took him into custody. He is facing charges for four convenience store robberies that occurred within the past 48 hours.

HCSO released surveillance video yesterday in hopes of identifying the suspect after two 7-Eleven stores were robbed within minutes of each other early Tuesday morning.

Overnight, another convenience store was hit by the same suspect-- this time a Mobil in Temple Terrace.

Temple Terrace police say the robber showed a gun to the clerk, demanded money, and ran away.

As the early morning hours of Wednesday approached, a Circle K just 10 miles from the previous robbery was hit-- just after deputies gave a speeding ticket to the man who was later arrested for the crime.

