Gas leak causes evacuations in Town N Country

- Hazmat and fire rescue crews on the scene of a natural gas leak in Town N Country Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Buccaneer Plaza in the 8600 block of W. Hillsborough Avenue near Sheldon Road. Surrounding homes and businesses are being evacuated.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, construction crews were using an auger in the area when they struck the line.

Firefighters began digging down to the broken gas line shortly after 11:30 a.m. TECO crews also arrived on scene to assist.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

