Reeves' wife to take stand at stand-your-ground hearing

- What happened in the moments before the movie theater shooting in Wesley Chapel -- and in the hours after? Those are questions Curtis Reeves' defense attorneys are hoping to answer as the landmark stand-your-ground hearing moves through day three.

This morning, we heard from a man who had direct contact with reeves right before the shooting and one of the deputies who responded.

Two questions came up a lot: What was Reeves' demeanor? And what was the scene like after the shooting?

To the first question: The defense is trying to show that Curtis Reeves was calm and not angry before the shooting.

Reeves' defense attorneys started the day calling a Cobb theater manager, Thomas Peck. He is the theater employee whom Reeves approached to complain about Chad Oulson using his cell phone in the theater.

Peck described Reeves as polite and not mad.

Minutes later, after Reeves returned to the theater, the argument escalated. Reeves says Oulson threw his cell phone at him, then threw Reeves' own popcorn at him before Reeves fired one shot, killing him.

As for what the scene was like afterward, two witnesses described it as chaotic. The defense says deputies added to it by mishandling witnesses and evidence.

The theater manager appeared to get frustrated in cross examination as prosecutors questioned his memory of events.

"You're asking me to communicate clearly what I knew at the time," Peck offered. "At the time, sir, I was a little bit out of sorts in my mind. I don't recall everything from that situation. It is now three years removed. I'm trying to forget the situation, so I don't recall exact conversations. And I apologize for that. I'm not trying to be evasive."

"Well, you clearly remember certain aspects of it and you're not having any difficulties remembering it," the prosecutor replied.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have previously tangled over the relevancy of how the crime scene was handled. The state says the only thing that should matter is whether reeves was standing his ground; everything else is inconsequential.

The defense clearly feels it's relevant and will call into question some of the state's witnesses.

But it's the witness who'll be called this afternoon that could provide some of the most compelling testimony yet: Curtis Reeves' wife, Vivian Reeves, will take the stand at 1 p.m. She was sitting next to her husband as this argument and shooting unfolded.