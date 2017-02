- Polk County sheriff's deputies have exchanged fire with a barricaded suspect near Sunset Circle.

SWAT officers are on the scene in Lake Alfred. The sheriff's office says no deputies have been injured in the standoff. They say the suspect is the only person inside the home, and he is armed.

The sheriff's office says additional information about the situation would be released at 6:30 p.m. Deputies asked residents and drivers to stay clear of the area.