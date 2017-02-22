Boy who lost his mother last year wins with grand champion pig Local News Boy who lost his mother last year wins with grand champion pig It's the story of a boy and his pig and the community that's helped 12 year-old Heath Hendry through hard times following the death of his mom.

"She loved him better than life itself and he did her," says Janet Hendry, Heath's grandmother.

Her daughter, Tamara was a kindergarten teacher and single mom who died of a heart attack last year. But Heath pressed on and showed a pig at the Hardee County Fair.

What happened was astounding.

His pig sold for $170 a pound, bringing a total of $47,000 that night, along with donations that followed.

READ: Community pays $47,000 for swine after boy loses mother

"People gave $5 and $10. We were blessed to write him a check of over $75,000 for his pig last year," says Terry Atchley, president of the Hardee County Fair.

They created a fund for Heath's education, but neighbors knew what he really wanted - a grand champion. So with a pig named Champ, Heath fulfilled his dream.

"To come back a year later and win grand champion is amazing for us, and for Heath Especially," says Atchley.

Neighbors taught him and supported him.

"It's Hardee County," says his grandmother. "It's a place where you want to raise children."

It's a place where everyone joined the story of a boy and his pig.