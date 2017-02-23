Missing baby found safe

- A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday morning for 7-month-old Alena Ward. Thankfully she was found safe later that morning.

The infant was last seen in the area of in the area of the 5000 block of Images Circle in Kissimmee, Florida. She was wearing a pink hoodie with a white flower pattern, white pants and Jordan shoes.

Alena is described as a black female, 1 foot 1 inch tall, 23 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes

She may be in the company of Donte Ward, a black male, 23 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a brown striped hooded shirt. He has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office says they may be traveling in a 2012, silver Infiniti G37, Florida tag number HRDJ20.