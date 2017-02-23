Lakewood H.S. student arrested for bringing machete to school

By: Alcides Segui, FOX 13 News

Posted:Feb 23 2017 07:58AM EST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 08:31AM EST

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - An 18-year-old Lakewood High School student is facing charges after police say he brought a machete to campus-- and hid it in a trombone case.

A St. Petersburg school resource officer arrested Dequan Maybell on Wednesday. He told police he brought the 28-inch machete to school because he was going to do yard work immediately after school.

The officer said Maybell concealed the machete inside a trombone case in the band room. Another student discovered it when they were going to use the instrument.

Maybell is charged with possession of a weapon on school property. 

