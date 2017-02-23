Burglar wearing creepy mask breaks into Burger King Local News Burglar wearing creepy mask breaks into Burger King The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a suspect who broke into a Hudson Burger King restaurant on Tuesday.

- The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a suspect who broke into a Hudson Burger King restaurant on Tuesday.

In surveillance photos released by PCSO, the burglary suspect was stares directly at the security camera while wearing a creepy, smiling mask.

Deputies say the suspect pried open and entered through the drive-thru window, then attempted to pry open the safe.

The burglar was unable to get the safe open and left without taking anything.

Authorities believe other individuals were involved who remained outside in a vehicle parked in the drive-thru.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. at the Burger King located at 14139 U.S. Highway 19.

Anyone with information should contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-706-2488.