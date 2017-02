- Right now, Steak 'n Shake is offering a "Kids eat free" special.

The offer is good all day, every day for one dine-in kids plate with every $9 spent, for children 12 and under.

If you download the Steak 'n Shake app, you can also get a free milkshake with the first food order through the app, and then $5 coupons for every $50 spent after that.

You can also head to their website to get a coupon for a $1.99 kid's chidken fingers meal that comes with fries and a drink.