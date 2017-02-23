Victim's wife: Theater-shooter Reeves was 'very rude'

- Day four of the 'stand our ground' hearing for Curtis Reeves heard more dramatic testimony -- this time from the wife of the man who was shot and killed in a movie theater.

The hearing will determine if Reeves was standing his ground when he shot Chad Oulson in the Cobb movie theater back in January of 2014.

This is the first time we've heard Nicole put her story on the record. Her testimony took us from the moment she walked in with her husband. Shortly after that, she recalled, Curtis Reeves -- a retired Tampa police captain -- and his wife sat down behind them.

The defense appeared to be trying to show that Chad Oulson overreacted when reeves asked him to put away cell phone off as the previews were rolling. But Nicole made sure to use words like "rude" and "demanding" when describing Reeves' demeanor.

"It was very rude, yes," she testified. "It wasn't a friendly ask, 'please,' or 'can you; do you mind.' It was just 'turn your phone off' or 'put that phone away.'"

Nicole said she didn't see any of the physical interaction between her husband and Reeves. She said she didn't see Chad throw his phone at Reeves, which the defense says happened. And she didn't see her husband throw Reeves' popcorn back in her face.

She said the next thing she saw was her husband get shot just as she got up to, as she put it, "tap" her husband to calm him down. In fact, the same bullet that killed Chad first passed through her finger.

The rest of the morning saw a witness come to the stand who had a direct view of the altercation and the shooting. So far this afternoon, the first responding deputies have been testifying about what they found when they arrived at the chaotic theater.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

- Reeves' wife testifies at stand-your-ground hearing

- Defense says thrown cell phone prompted theater shooting

- Defendant's son recalls movie theater shooting as hearing opens

- Stand your ground theater shooting goes to court

- Accused theater-shooter wants review of texts

- Widow sues movie theater over shooting

- New perspective: Theater shooter's wife

- Attorney responds to Stand Your Ground motion

- Reeves' attorneys file Stand Your Ground motion

- Judge steps down from Curtis Reeves case

- Reeves witness list hints at self-defense

- Theater shooting suspect Reeves freed on bond

- Video shows different angle of theater shooting

- Man killed after dispute over texting in theater