Boy meets 911 operator who helped him save his mom

- When 6-year-old Xavier Henderson's mom passed out, he called 911, but he didn't know his address. The operator helped figure out where he was, and Thursday he got to meet the woman who helped save his mommy.

As a Manatee County 911 dispatcher, Angela Wilder hasn't meet many of the callers she's helped during an emergency. But on Wednesday, she got to meet the brave 6-year-old who needed help.

"They rocked it. They did an awesome job. I couldn't have asked for a better caller," said Wilder about Xavier and his 4-year-old sister, Jazlyn.

On Monday, Xavier dialed for help when he found his mom passed out.

"Our mom is not feeling good and she can't breath," he said on the 911 recording.

From the tone in his voice, Wilder said she knew the call was serious.

"Is she breathing?" she asked.

Xavier responded quickly, "No, she can't breath."

"Very quickly, I realized it was a real emergency and he needed help," Wilder recalled.

Xavier and Jazlyn relayed information to Wilder and worked to guide EMS to their home. Xavier didn't know his address, but Angela kept working with him. She got him to read the number off the outside of the house.

"It was super important to make sure I had the correct location because if I don't have the correct location, EMS might have shown up at somebody else's door stop," she said.

First responders arrived within minutes. They were surprised to see just how young and sharp the 911 callers were.

"To be honest, I didn't know they were 6 and 4 when I met them," said Deputy Carmine Luper. "They were children. They were smaller, but just how calm they were, and how articulate they were about a lot of things, I was very surprised to hear their ages,"

Xavier said it wasn't hard work. He just had to listen.

"I called 911 and they told me what to do," he said. "I followed the steps."

Now him mom, Vivian is better and couldn't be prouder of her two heroes.

"The way that he stayed calm, I am just so proud of him and my daughter," she said.