Fire breaks out at Tampa mosque; criminal investigation ensues Local News Fire breaks out at Tampa mosque; criminal investigation ensues A suspicious fire broke out at a Tampa mosque overnight, leaving worshippers at the Islamic Society of New Tampa with no place to hold services.

The fire is under criminal investigation by state fire authorities.

Luckily, sprinklers at the Morris Bridge Road mosque turned on and caught the fire before it could spread. But despite minimal damage from the flames, it seems water damage to the building is extensive.

Several large holes could be seen in the building's shatterproof glass.

Islamic Society members had to relocate their prayer service Friday morning due to the damage. But, they say the afternoon prayer service will have to be canceled because there will be too many people to accommodate-- now that the facility they built to accommodate them has been substantially damaged.

Mosque-goers say they are surprised by the fire, and that they've always had a good relationship with the surrounding community.

