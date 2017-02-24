Gasparilla Distance Classic road closures this weekend

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 24 2017 12:08PM EST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 12:08PM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The Gasparilla Distance Classic races begin on Saturday. Runners will be participating in several races through the Tampa Bay area, ranging from a 5K to a half-marathon. 

Street closures will begin at 3 a.m. and end approximately 1 p.m. The Sunday, February 26th Race begins at 6 a.m. with road closures beginning at 3 a.m. and ending at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Parking for those attending the race can be found in the following City of Tampa parking garages:
(open at 5 a.m. on Saturday, February 25 and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 26) 

  •     Fort Brooke Garage, 107 N Franklin St.
  •     TCC Garage, 333 S Franklin St.
  •     South Regional Garage, 301 Channelside Dr.
  •     Whiting St. Garage, 400 E Whiting St. (Open on Saturday only)

The following roads will be affected: 

Closing Saturday, February 25 at 3 a.m.: 

  • Little Bayshore Blvd.
  • Selmon eastbound exit ramp to Florida Ave.
  • Franklin St. from Old Water St. to Whiting St.
  • Florida Ave. from Channelside Dr. to Whiting St.
  • Whiting St. from Florida to Tampa St. westbound
  • Morgan St. from Old Water to Brorein northbound
  • Morgan St. from Bell St. to Old Water St. southbound
  • Platt St. / Channelside Dr. from Parker St. to Nebraska Ave.

Closing Saturday, February 25 at 6 a.m.:

  • Bayshore Blvd. from Platt St. to Gandy Blvd.
  • Gandy Blvd. from Zion St. to Bayshore Blvd. 

Closing Saturday, February 26 at 3 a.m.:

  • Bayshore Blvd. from Brorein St. to Swann Ave.
  • Platt St. from Plant Ave to Florida Ave.

Closing Saturday, February 26 at 4 a.m.:

  • Franklin St. from Whiting St. to Brorein St southbound
  • Franklin St. from Channelside Dr. to Old Water St.
  • Whiting St. from Florida Ave. to Tampa St. westbound

Closing Saturday, February 26 at 5 a.m.:

  • Bayshore Blvd. from Swann Ave. to Gandy Blvd.

Closing Saturday, February 26 at 6 a.m.:

  • West Davis Islands Blvd. to East Davis Islands Blvd.
  • Arbor Pl. from Davis Blvd. to Columbia Dr.
  • Columbia Dr. from Arbor Pl. to Barbados Ave.
  • Barbados Ave. from Columbia Dr. to Channel Dr.
  • Channel Dr. from Barbados Ave. to S Davis Blvd.
  • S Davis Blvd. to W Davis Blvd.             
