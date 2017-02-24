Gasparilla Distance Classic road closures this weekend

- The Gasparilla Distance Classic races begin on Saturday. Runners will be participating in several races through the Tampa Bay area, ranging from a 5K to a half-marathon.

Street closures will begin at 3 a.m. and end approximately 1 p.m. The Sunday, February 26th Race begins at 6 a.m. with road closures beginning at 3 a.m. and ending at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Parking for those attending the race can be found in the following City of Tampa parking garages:

(open at 5 a.m. on Saturday, February 25 and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 26)

Fort Brooke Garage, 107 N Franklin St.

TCC Garage, 333 S Franklin St.

South Regional Garage, 301 Channelside Dr.

Whiting St. Garage, 400 E Whiting St. (Open on Saturday only)

The following roads will be affected:

Closing Saturday, February 25 at 3 a.m.:

Little Bayshore Blvd.

Selmon eastbound exit ramp to Florida Ave.

Franklin St. from Old Water St. to Whiting St.

Florida Ave. from Channelside Dr. to Whiting St.

Whiting St. from Florida to Tampa St. westbound

Morgan St. from Old Water to Brorein northbound

Morgan St. from Bell St. to Old Water St. southbound

Platt St. / Channelside Dr. from Parker St. to Nebraska Ave.

Closing Saturday, February 25 at 6 a.m.:

Bayshore Blvd. from Platt St. to Gandy Blvd.

Gandy Blvd. from Zion St. to Bayshore Blvd.

Closing Saturday, February 26 at 3 a.m.:

Bayshore Blvd. from Brorein St. to Swann Ave.

Platt St. from Plant Ave to Florida Ave.

Closing Saturday, February 26 at 4 a.m.:

Franklin St. from Whiting St. to Brorein St southbound

Franklin St. from Channelside Dr. to Old Water St.

Whiting St. from Florida Ave. to Tampa St. westbound

Closing Saturday, February 26 at 5 a.m.:

Bayshore Blvd. from Swann Ave. to Gandy Blvd.

Closing Saturday, February 26 at 6 a.m.: