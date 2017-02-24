Gasparilla Distance Classic road closures this weekend

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The Gasparilla Distance Classic races begin on Saturday. Runners will be participating in several races through the Tampa Bay area, ranging from a 5K to a half-marathon.
Street closures will begin at 3 a.m. and end approximately 1 p.m. The Sunday, February 26th Race begins at 6 a.m. with road closures beginning at 3 a.m. and ending at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Parking for those attending the race can be found in the following City of Tampa parking garages:
(open at 5 a.m. on Saturday, February 25 and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 26)
- Fort Brooke Garage, 107 N Franklin St.
- TCC Garage, 333 S Franklin St.
- South Regional Garage, 301 Channelside Dr.
- Whiting St. Garage, 400 E Whiting St. (Open on Saturday only)
The following roads will be affected:
Closing Saturday, February 25 at 3 a.m.:
- Little Bayshore Blvd.
- Selmon eastbound exit ramp to Florida Ave.
- Franklin St. from Old Water St. to Whiting St.
- Florida Ave. from Channelside Dr. to Whiting St.
- Whiting St. from Florida to Tampa St. westbound
- Morgan St. from Old Water to Brorein northbound
- Morgan St. from Bell St. to Old Water St. southbound
- Platt St. / Channelside Dr. from Parker St. to Nebraska Ave.
Closing Saturday, February 25 at 6 a.m.:
- Bayshore Blvd. from Platt St. to Gandy Blvd.
- Gandy Blvd. from Zion St. to Bayshore Blvd.
Closing Saturday, February 26 at 3 a.m.:
- Bayshore Blvd. from Brorein St. to Swann Ave.
- Platt St. from Plant Ave to Florida Ave.
Closing Saturday, February 26 at 4 a.m.:
- Franklin St. from Whiting St. to Brorein St southbound
- Franklin St. from Channelside Dr. to Old Water St.
- Whiting St. from Florida Ave. to Tampa St. westbound
Closing Saturday, February 26 at 5 a.m.:
- Bayshore Blvd. from Swann Ave. to Gandy Blvd.
Closing Saturday, February 26 at 6 a.m.:
- West Davis Islands Blvd. to East Davis Islands Blvd.
- Arbor Pl. from Davis Blvd. to Columbia Dr.
- Columbia Dr. from Arbor Pl. to Barbados Ave.
- Barbados Ave. from Columbia Dr. to Channel Dr.
- Channel Dr. from Barbados Ave. to S Davis Blvd.
- S Davis Blvd. to W Davis Blvd.