Judge gets view from theater gunman's chair

- This morning, a judge entered the movie theater where an argument over texting ended in gunfire and sat in the same seat as the accused gunman. Her visit came five days into the 'stand your ground' hearing for Curtis Reeves, the retired Tampa police captain accused of killing Chad Oulson in 2014.

According to witnesses, the two men exchanged words, the situation escalated, and Reeves pulled the trigger inside the theater. Judge Susan L. Barthle is expected to decide whether or not Reeves, then 71, had a reasonable fear Oulson, 43, would hurt or kill him when Reeves fired the weapon.

Attorney Richard Escobar, who represents Reeves, explained that access to the theater is an important part of his client's defense.

"Cobb Theater was so gracious to allow me -- this was my request -- to bring in the actual previews that were playing that day and to allow the court to sit in there so that the court could witness exactly what happened in the form of previews, lighting, the noise level of the previews," Escobar told reporters this morning. "There is no guarantee in any trial that there is an absolute right to a jury view or a court view."

There was some delay as theater managers and media attorneys discussed reporters' access to the theater, but a compromise was eventually reached.

That's when Judge Susan L. Barthle had the opportunity to sit in the same chair that Reeves sat in back in 2014. She watched previews for nearly 20 minutes, with attorneys from both sides nearby.

Reeves himself declined to attend this morning's trip to the theater, as did Oulson's widow.

The hearing was expected to resume back in court this afternoon.

