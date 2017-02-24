Extraordinary Ordinary: Pet provider Katie Selman Local News Extraordinary Ordinary: Pet provider Katie Selman Katie Selman has always felt that it's been fate that she's been an animal lover. Ever since she was around 7 years old, her family has fostered abandoned or neglected kittens and puppies.

Selman has been volunteering at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay for the past 18 years - ever since she was 16.

"It's just the vulnerability of them, how they really need our help and how they really can't survive without us, especially the babies, I really like that about them!" Katie Selman told Fox 13 News.

It's that love that makes her believe that it's fate, especially after her recent trip to Puerto Rico to visit her brother who is stationed there.

"I threw a bunch of trash in a dumpster and I heard this rustling, and I saw that there was a little white puppy sitting in the dumpster-- very sunburned and sad eyes looking up at me and I reached down and picked up this little puppy and just knew that I was taking this little puppy home with me to Tampa. I knew if I didn't do anything, she would probably die in there," Selman said.

Selman paid the 100 dollar fee with Southwest Airlines and brought the puppy to the Humane Society.

This isn't the first time either, she has rescued ducklings off of roadways, puppies off of highways-- and she isn't finished yet.

"I don't ever think there is going to be a point when I find a puppy in a dumpster and say that's not me, I'm not going to help that animal. I'm going to pass it down to my children, and hopefully their children as well. I think it's going to be something that is going to be passed on. I hope we all have that tug on our hearts that says, 'It's me, I'm going to help out that animal today!'" Selman said.