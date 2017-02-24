Thursdays are for ping pong in downtown Tampa Local News Thursdays are for ping pong in downtown Tampa Sure, downtown Tampa has the Riverwalk, the streetcar, Amalie Arena, and Curtis Hixon Park. But did you know there's ping pong?

- Sure, downtown Tampa has the Riverwalk, the streetcar, Amalie Arena, and Curtis Hixon Park. But did you know there's ping pong?

Every Thursday is ping pong day at Lykes Gaslight Park. From 12 to 1 p.m., you can stop by for a free game of table tennis with anyone else who wants to play. Tampa's downtown guides are standing by with paddles in case no one else is ready to throw down with you.

"None of us are really that good, but we're all learning," guide Jeff Daly joked. "It's a lot of fun, a little exercise in the afternoon. Eat that heavy lunch and come over here to work a little bit off."

Two tables are set up. Balls and paddles can be borrowed for free.

"We're out here every Thursday," Daly added. "It's just a lot of fun."

Lykes Gaslight Park is at 410 N. Franklin Street.