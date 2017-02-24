WATCH: Tiny raccoon being bottle-fed by rescuers Local News WATCH: Tiny raccoon being bottle-fed by rescuers An adorable little raccoon named "Roo" is getting some much-needed TLC from the Suncoast Animal League.

Someone spotted Roo last week without a mom and brought him to the rescue. "At such a young age, his eyes were still closed and he needed a mom or humans to feed him," the rescue posted on its Facebook page.

"It's been nearly a week and little Roo is thriving!" they said.

His eyes are open now and he's drinking from a bottle like a champ.

The little guy also loves to snuggle with his furry stuffed animal after his big meals. After he gets a little older, he will be introduced to some racoons his own age and released.