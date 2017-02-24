Jennifer Race ordered to stay in jail

- The last time we saw defendant Jennifer Race, a deputy was putting her into handcuffs because she showed up late for a court appearance - and it wasn't the first time.

Now, a week later, Race is back - and begging to get out of jail.

Race told the judge she and her children had moved further from the courthouse and said traffic was bad.

"I had to drop off both of my children to school we recently moved so we go a bit further," said Race. "I have a child that has autism so it takes a little process to get him ready in the morning."

Hillsborough County Judge Tom Barber didn't seem to buy it.

"No, this is not the first time this has happened. We've talked about this before," Judge Barber fired back. "You're staying in jail. I don't find your explanation genuine in the slightest. I think you know exactly what's going on here. I consider this an intentional act and that's that."

Judge Barber was already frustrated with Race after she backed out of a plea deal weeks ago, and fired her attorney.

"You have the right to have a lawyer you would like on your case. You don't have a right to manipulate the legal system and play games with this," the judge explained.

Back in October 2015, prosecutors say Race was involved in a hit an run crash that killed 83-year-old Lawrence Lockhart. Deputies released surveillance video from a nearby Radiant gas station showing race, apparently hitching a ride away from the scene.

Nearly a year and a half later, not much has happened in the case, except delays and antics that now have Race sitting in jail, while her case is back at square one.