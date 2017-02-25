Detectives: Love triangle led to double murder, suicide

- Detectives say a love triangle led to an apparent double murder, suicide in Brandon Friday morning.

On Friday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to the home of a Polk County middle school assistant principal, Samara Routenberg after she failed to report to work at Lake Gibson Middle School,

When deputies arrived, they found Routenberg, Lisa Fuillerat and Vicente Fuillerat shot to death inside the home.

Detectives worked more than 24 hours to put together the pieces of what they now believe was a love triangle between a husband, wife and her coworker. HCSO said the Fuillerats were scheduled to be in divorce court Friday morning and a divorce lawyer alerted law enforcement when neither of them showed up.

It appears Vicente Fuillerat went to Samara Routenberg's home with the intention of finding his wife, a math teacher at Routenber's school, there together - and his intention was to kill them both.

“He was wearing a bulletproof vest, he had multiple rounds in the vest as well as a stun gun and we did find a note on him,” said HCSO Colonel Donna Luscynski. “This was a pre-planned event. He came here with the intent to murder both of these victims.”

Detectives said it appears the women both had firearms, which they bought because they were scared of him. They returned fire, but were unable to debilitate him. After Vicente killed the women, detectives say he turned the gun on himself.

Court records reveal a troubled and, at times, violent relationship between Lisa and Vicente Fuillerat. HCSO said a domestic violence injunction had been obtained against Vicente Fuillerat, but it was not made permanent and was not current.

Jacqueline M. Byrd, Superintendent of Polk County Public Schools released a statement Saturday. on the deaths of two employees

"We are shocked and heartbroken today by this tragic news. The loss that we feel is very difficult to put into words. Samara and Lisa were caring educators at Lake Gibson Middle. They were dedicated to serving the youth of our community. They were positive role models for their students, and a source of strength and knowledge for fellow colleagues. A crisis team will be available on campus Monday for any students or staff members who would like counseling. Please keep your thoughts and prayers with their loved ones during this painful time."

Alain Douge, Principal of Lake Gibson Middle also released a statement:

"The deaths of Samara and Lisa have left us absolutely devastated. A school is like a large extended family. Samara and Lisa were loving members of the Lake Gibson Middle family. They were committed to helping students grow in knowledge and character. Samara was an assistant principal who was hardworking and very intelligent. She oversaw the guidance department. She was kind and caring to students and fellow colleagues. Lisa was a skilled teacher who would find ways to help her students struggling to understand complex mathematical problems. She was incredible in the classroom. Her students loved her very much, and her passion for education was obvious to anyone who knew her. They will be greatly missed, and we pray for their loved ones."