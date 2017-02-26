Police search for driver who hit, killed pedestrian in Ybor City

- Tampa police said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian and fled the scene early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. at the intersection of E. 15th Avenue and N. 15th Street in Ybor City.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was hit by a late 90's or early 2000's Ford pickup truck.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Jatha Royal.

The driver was captured on newly updated surveillance cameras just outside of La Segunda Central Bakery. Employees handed the footage over to Tampa Police and are hopeful it will help bring justice to the man who someone else left to die.

"I hope with the footage that we have here at the bakery that they're able to catch the guy that did it because it's really sad," said Anita, a manager at the bakery. "I hope everything comes out into the light."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department. Crime Stoppers is also offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver.