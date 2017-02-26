Citrus County deputies shoot, kill armed suspect after pursuit

- Citrus County deputies exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect in Floral City Sunday morning.

Officials said the incident started around 9 a.m. when the suspect was shooting a high-powered rifle at the Sabal Trail Pipeline and pipeline equipment in Marion County.

The suspect fled from Marion County deputies and a chase ensued that went into Citrus County.

According to investigators, the suspect crashed on US Highway 41 near Floral Park Drive. Officials said that's when the suspect opened fire on deputies, who returned gunfire.

The unidentified suspect was killed in the shooting. No deputies were injured.