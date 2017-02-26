FHP arrests suspected wrong-way driver

- The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man accused of causing a crash while driving the wrong way on I-275 early Sunday morning.

Around 3:42 a.m., authorities received a report of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-275 just north of the Dick Misner Bridge.

Shortly after that, the FHP received a report of a crash in the same area. The wrong-way vehicle was a Toyota Camry that struck a Nissan Xterra SUV in the inside lane at Mile Marker 16.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan SUV were transported to Bayfront with minor injuries.

Troopers say the wrong-way driver, Jeffrey Vendredi, was not hurt but showed signs of impairment.

He was later arrested by FHP Troopers for DUI.