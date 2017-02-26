Large brush fire threatened homes and businesses in Lakeland

- Polk County Fire Rescue battled an out of control brush fire Sunday, located at 1712 Dawn Heights Drive in Lakeland. They responded to the fire just after noon and officials said the fire spread very quickly putting several homes and businesses in danger of being destroyed.



Firefighters said pipes in a grassy area at Wolseley Industrial Group caught on fire, which caused enormous plumes of dark smoke to fill the sky. Luckily, no residential structures were destroyed.



Lakeland Fire Department and the Florida Forest Service were also called to fight the fire. Together, it took them a little more than three hours to get most of the fire put out. However, there are still several hot spots and their crews will continue to work putting out any flare-ups.